‘Haunted Illusions’ coming to DeKalb’s Egyptian Theatre

Prepare to be amazed as the Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb presents Haunted Illusions, featuring master illusionist David Caserta, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6.

According to a news release from the theatre, this spectacular event promises an afternoon of mind-blowing magic, dazzling illusions and uproarious comedy, making it the perfect family outing to kick off the Halloween season.

As seen on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” and the CW’s “Penn and Teller Fool Us,” Caserta is one of the top touring illusionists in the country. With original illusions created exclusively for this show, audiences will witness the impossible: levitation, disappearing acts and reappearances right before your eyes.

Haunted Illusions offers an unforgettable mix of magic and comedy, with plenty of audience participation that will have everyone—ghosts, goblins, and ghouls alike—getting into the act.

Audiences will be captivated by stunning visuals, groundbreaking illusion technology and the incredible showmanship of Caserta, who consistently delivers a performance like no other.

Tickets start at $27 for adults and $15 for kids, and can be purchased at the Egyptian Theatre box office during box office hours (Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday 3-6 p.m.), online at www.egyptiantheatre.org or by calling the box office at 815-758-1225.

The Egyptian Theatre located at 135 N. 2nd St. in downtown DeKalb.