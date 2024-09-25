IVCC to host Jazz and Wind ensembles Oct. 1 and Oct. 3

Fall is in the air and so is music as the IVCC Jazz and Wind ensembles take the stage in their first concerts of the season. The Jazz Ensemble will perform on Tuesday, Oct. 1, and the Wind Ensemble on Thursday, Oct. 3 in their first fall concerts. Both free concerts begin at 7 p.m. and both take place in the Weeg Cultural Center on the Main Campus. (Photo provided by Peggy Schneider)

Fall performances of Illinois Valley Community College’s Jazz and Wind ensembles are scheduled Oct. 1 and Oct. 3 in the Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre. Both concerts begin at 7 p.m. and both are free to attend.

The Jazz Ensemble will take the stage on Tuesday, performing works by Gordon Goodwin, Caroll Decamp, Sammy Nestico, Thad Jones and Woody Herman. The ensemble is under the direction of conductor Brandon Czubachowski.

Tenor saxophonist Colton Schaefer of Princeton will be featured on “You’re Nobody til Somebody Loves You,” which was arranged by Dave Wolpe. Goodwin’s “The Theme from Frazier,” DeCamp’s “Tribute to Miller,” Nestico’s “A Little Blues Please,” and Herman’s “Woodchoppers” will be performed, along with “21st Century Schizoid Man,” and Thad Jones’ “This Bass was Made for Walkin’.”

The Wind Ensemble’s performance will take place on Thursday and include music by Kevin Day, Edwin Franko Goldman, Norman Dello Joio, Richard Rodgers, the Gershwin Brothers and Leroy Anderson.

Goldman’s “On the Mall” march features members of the ensemble singing and whistling.

An arrangement from “The Sound of Music” includes 12 selections such as “Climb Every Mountain,” “Do-Re-Mi,” and “My Favorite Things.” Other selections will be the Gershwins’ “Strike up the Band,” Day’s “On Shores of Endless Sea,” Joio’s “Scenes from ‘The Louvre,’” and Anderson’s “The Waltzing Cat.”

Under the direction of conductor Phil Whaley, the ensemble includes IVCC students, local and regional music educators and community members.