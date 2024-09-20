Johnny Appleseed Fest celebrates all things autumn in Crystal Lake

Bring the whole family to celebrate the Midwest’s best season, autumn, at the free 31st annual Johnny Appleseed Festival in downtown Crystal Lake from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.

This year marks the real-life Johnny Appleseed’s 250th birthday, according to Downtown Crystal Lake, which sponsors the city’s largest single-day event of the year. His real name, John Chapman, was a historical figure who planted apple trees throughout the Midwest, and had many adventures in the wilderness that became legendary. Kids can meet “Johnny Appleseed” himself as he makes his way around the event.

Mums glow in the sun during the Johnny Appleseed Festival in Crystal Lake during the 2022 event. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Activities include wagon rides, games, a pumpkin train, kids games, craft fair, pumpkin bowling, inflatable axe throwing for teens, live music, dancing, apple cider doughnuts and much more.

For more information, visit downtowncl.org/events/2024-johnny-appleseed-festival/.