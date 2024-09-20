Drink for a cause at St. Charles’ BrewFest and Hops for Hope 5K

St. Charles will host the Hops for Hope Beer 5K and BrewFest to raise money for Project Mobility on Oct. 5, 2024, at Mt. St. Mary Park, located at Route 31 & Prairie Street. (Photo provided)

Community members are invited to participate in the “Hops for Hope Beer 5K” and attend the St. Charles BrewFest to raise money for Project Mobility on Oct. 5 at Mt. St. Mary Park, located at Route 31 & Prairie Street.

The 5K will be timed and will feature six beer stops along the route for runners to try three-ounce samples from local craft breweries. The race will start at noon in Mt. St. Mary Park and head towards Geneva on the path through Wheeler Park.

Brewfest will run from 12:30 to 4 p.m. with the adaptive bike giveaway beginning at 2 p.m.

Check in will begin at 10 a.m. All 5K participants and Brewfest attendees must be over 21 and have a valid ID. Children, including babies and strollers, are nor permitted at this event.

BrewFest will feature over 60 local craft beers, live music, food from local restaurants, raffle prizes and more. Attendees will get 18 samples of beer, and have a chance to vote on their favorite to decide the winner of this year’s people’s choice award.

Proceeds from the events will benefit Project Mobility’s mission to bring adaptive cycling opportunities to the lives of children, adults, and wounded service members with disabilities. Last year’s event contributed nearly $20,000 to Project Mobility for adaptive bicycles.

There are three ticket options available for purchase now at hopsforhope5k.com.

5K and BrewFest Combo tickets cost $80 when purchased in advance or $85 at the event. Tickets to BrewFest only cost $65 when purchased in advance or $70 at the event, and Designated Driver (access to BrewFest without beer) tickets cost $15 in advance or $20 at the event.

Food will be available for purchase at the event with cash or card. Volunteer opportunities are also available on the event webpage.