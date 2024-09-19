Paw Paw to celebrate its 1st festival for its namesake fruit

The Paw Paw Illinois Lions Club is sponsoring the Paw Paw Tree Fest from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Veterans Memorial Park. (Camden Lazenby)

The Paw Paw Illinois Lions Club is sponsoring the Paw Paw Tree Fest from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Veterans Memorial Park.

Have you ever wondered where Paw Paw, Illinois, got its name? There’s a little-known native fruit tree called the pawpaw, and the Lions Club is about to celebrate its unique story with Illinois’ first Paw Paw Festival.

There will be folks with fresh fruit, seeds, seedlings and trees, pawpaw desserts, speakers, vendors, activities for kids and food, among other activities. Local bakers/cooks will have their creations of what delicious items can be made from pawpaws.

For more information, including vendor registration, reach out to info@pawpawfest.org or contact Connie Shannon at 815-757-9394.