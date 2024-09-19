Patsy Cline tribute coming to Grace Theater in Princeton

The Grace Theater in Princeton will host “Simply Patsy,” a tribute to country music singer Patsy Cline’s life and music Saturday, Oct. 12.

Since 2009, Mary Pfeifer has given tribute to the iconic Patsy Cline, telling stories about her path to stardom and singing songs from her 100-plus recordings. Dressed in fringe and boots, Pfeifer gives her audience an insight into Patsy’s journey, mixing in a little humor and some of Pfeifer’s own personal story. More than 30 selections of Patsy’s songs are shared with the audience, along with some trivia about them. Backing her up is the Pearl Handle Band, from the Charleston and Paris, Illinois, area.

Pfeifer and the band will present two shows, a matinee at 2 p.m. and an evening performance at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Grace Theater, home of Festival 56, 316 S. Main St., Princeton. Tickets cost $25 and may be bought at festival56.com, by calling 815-879-5656 or at the door.

Participating business Coal Creek Brewing Company will be brewing a special release beer, “After Midnight,” a raspberry blackberry pilsner in collaboration with Festival 56 and Cupcake Creations Unlimited will be donating a black walnut cake for each performance, inspired by a favorite recipe baked by Patsy’s mother to welcome her home from her tours.