La Moille to host car show, Pinewood Derby, activities for all ages Sept. 22

La Moille Park is hosting the Hot Rodders’ Reunion Car Show and Pinewood Derby Challenge in conjunction with the annual Playin’ in the Park fundraiser Sunday, Sept. 22.

The car show and Pinewood Derby races start at 11 a.m. The car show is open to all makes and models, and the pinewood races are open to all ages. Derby cars built years ago or cars recently built are allowed.

The Playin’ in the Park event will start with a community worship service at 10 a.m. in the park. The afternoon music entertainment will be provided at 1 p.m. by Wise Guys. The full-menu food stand and beer service will be available all day. The menu includes pulled pork nachos or sandwich, ribeye sandwich, hamburgers, hot dogs, corn dogs, appetizers and ice cream treats. Featured activities include a vendor fair, a silent auction, a live auction and a 50/50 drawing. Many handcrafted items will be auctioned.

The Fun for All youth activities will start at 11 a.m. and will include bouncy houses, sensory activities, crafts, train rides and a playhouse. The “A Look at My Community”-themed poster drawing contest will start at 11:30 a.m. At noon, the youth tractor pull will start, followed by a park scavenger hunt geared toward small children. At 1 p.m., a communitywide scavenger hunt will commence. Weather permitting, there will be a foam fun party with bubbles and water sprinklers at 1 p.m.

La Moille Park at 206 Gurney St. was established in 2012. A group of local volunteers and the village of La Moille continue to develop the park. The proceeds of this event will be used to build a basketball/sports court at the park for community use. To volunteer or donate, message La Moille Park on Facebook.