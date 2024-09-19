5 Things to Do: Watch a wiener dog race, sip some wine at state’s largest festival in the Illinois Valley

This year’s Oktoberfest in Ottawa, which runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Jordan block in Ottawa, will feature wiener dog races, with Dachshunds competing for the title of fastest dog. (Julie Walker)

Here are five things to do this weekend and next weekend in the Illinois Valley:

1. Oktoberfest: This year’s event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Jordan block in Ottawa, will feature wiener dog races, with Dachshunds competing for the title of fastest dog. Other activities include the stein-holding contest, yodeling competition and more. The beer tent will have numerous beers, including brews from Tangled Roots Brewery, Scorched Earth Brewing Co., Keg Grove Brewing, ERIS Brewery and Cider House and many others. Enjoy food from Polancic’s Meat Market, Pierogi Rig and more. Live music from the oompah band The Happy Wanderers and ‘90s cover band The Flannel Junkies will keep the crowds entertained throughout the event. Tickets are now on sale for $30 for 24 tasting tickets. The price is $35 at the gate. Tickets include a free beer stein from Tangled Roots Brewery. Pretzel necklaces can be added to the ticket for an additional $5.

2. Vintage Illinois Festival: The state’s largest Illinois wine festival is scheduled 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Carey Memorial Park in Utica. More than 20 wine vendors will be on-hand for patrons to taste, along with other food and drink vendors. Music will be provided by Aaron Kelly, Caleb Caudle & The Sweet Critters and the Radium City Rebels on Saturday; and live entertainment by Nutzy Mac, Dan Hubbard Band and Ivas John Band on Sunday. Go to https://www.vintageillinois.com/tickets/ for more information on ticket pricing. Purchases must be made by Friday.

3. ‘The Trail to Oregon!’: Stage 212 in La Salle is staging this genre-bending performance for its offseason production starting Friday. “The Trail to Oregon!” follows a family of five (two parents, two children and a grandfather) as they make their way from Missouri to Oregon in 1848. During their journey, they deal with the prospects of starvation, bandits and dysentery. And yes, the basis for “The Trail to Oregon!” is from the video game. “The Trail to Oregon!” will be presented Friday through Sunday. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m. The Sunday matinee begins at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $22. To buy tickets, visit stage212.org or call or visit the box office at 815-224-3025 from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

4. Concert for a Cause: Ottawa Friendship House is hosting Friday its annual Concert for a Cause featuring American English, a Beatles tribute band. The concert will be at 1718 N. 2525 Road, Ottawa. Tickets are $30 for general admission. Food will be available from Tony’s Tacos JP and Maria’s Pizza of Peru, and more food vendors may be added. Tangled Roots will have a beer tent, August Hill will have wine available by the glass and Kountry Vodka will supply spirits. No outside food or drinks will be allowed. The food trucks are providing a percentage of proceeds to Friendship Hosue. There are opportunities to sponsor a table for $600. It includes entry for six, a bottle of wine and a picnic basket of cheese and crackers. There will be 25 tables available. The gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the band will begin at 6:30 p.m.

5. Bureau’s sesquicentennial: Bureau celebrates its 150th birthday on Saturday, Sept. 28. Most of the festivities will be in Children’s Memorial Park on Nebraska Street. Take a trip back in time aboard the Bureau Rocket Express on a short train round trip to Tiskilwa. Vintage Coaches powered by diesel locomotives will be operated by the Iowa Interstate Railroad for the three morning trips. Tickets cost $10 and are available by calling the Bureau Village Hall at 815-659-3341. Food will be available on-site all day, including the Rocket Blue Plate Special served by the First Congregational Church. The following local food trucks also be will serving: Niaho Egg Rolls, Dos Vatos Tacos, Didoughs, Tropical Ice, COWS, Flo’s and Philly Factory. A vendor fair will be set up in the park including primitive antiques, crafts, food items, jewelry, paintings and wood signs, among other items. A free children’s mini train ride, inflatables and face-painting will be available in the park, weather permitting. Music in the park will be provided by DJ Tyler Goatz and Al and Jeannie Brown. A Shine and Show car show will be held with no entry fee or judging. Participants will receive door prizes and goodie bags. The parade begins at 2 p.m. and will be narrated at the bandstand at the Community Building. Cyle Dickens, a meteorologist from KWQC TV6, will participate.

• Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Illinois Valley’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/illinois-valley/local-events.