Bureau County to celebrate 150th anniversary on Sept. 28 with train rides, other activities

Bureau is known for its rich railroad history as a junction between Chicago, Peoria and the Quad Cities. (Photo provided by Peg Jaskowiak)

The Hennepin Canal originates in Bureau where locks 1, 2 and 3 are located off the Illinois River. Bureau also was home to many famous duck decoy carvers. Hunters and fishermen still enjoy the rolling wooded hills and many waterways in and around Bureau.

Bureau celebrates its 150th anniversary on Saturday, Sept. 28. Most of the festivities will be in Children’s Memorial Park on Nebraska Street. Activities will appeal to current and former Bureau residents as well as visitors interested in trains and Bureau County history. Whether you spend a few hours or the entire day in Bureau, courtesy golf carts are available to transport visitors to and from the park.

Take a trip back in time aboard the Bureau Rocket Express on a short train round trip to Tiskilwa. Vintage Coaches powered by diesel locomotives will be operated by the Iowa Interstate Railroad for the three morning trips. Tickets cost $10 and are available by calling the Bureau Village Hall at 815-659-3341.

Food will be available on-site all day, including the Rocket Blue Plate Special served by the First Congregational Church. The following local food trucks also be will serving: Niaho Egg Rolls, Dos Vatos Tacos, Didoughs, Tropical Ice, COWS, Flo’s and Philly Factory.

A vendor fair will be set up in the park including primitive antiques, crafts, food items, jewelry, paintings and wood signs, among other items. A free children’s mini train ride, inflatables and face-painting will be available in the park, weather permitting.

Music in the park will be provided by DJ Tyler Goatz and Al and Jeannie Brown. A Shine and Show car show will be held with no entry fee or judging. Participants will receive door prizes and goodie bags.

The parade begins at 2 p.m. and will be narrated at the bandstand at the Community Building. Cyle Dickens, a meteorologist from KWQC TV6, will participate.

Take a selfie with Abraham Lincoln at the train-themed photo booth. Enjoy an old-fashioned cake walk showcasing some of Bureau’s best bakers, some Myrtles pies and gift cards.

A train whistle demonstration by Ken Hejl will give visitors an up-close and personal experience with the sounds of many different types of whistles.

At dusk, an outdoor children’s movie will be shown near the Community Building. Concessions will be available. A beer garden and street dance featuring the band Written Warning is scheduled to begin about 7:30 p.m. The daylong celebration will culminate with a fireworks display donated by Joe Gensini.