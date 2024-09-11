Ottawa Oktoberfest to feature wiener dog races Sept. 21

Ottawa Oktoberfest is Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Jordan Block in downtown Ottawa. (Morguefile file photo)

Prost! Raise your beer stein and celebrate as Oktoberfest returns to Ottawa on Saturday, Sept. 21 in the Jordan Block.

This year’s event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., will feature wiener dog races, with Dachshunds competing for the title of fastest dog. Other activities include the stein holding contest, yodeling competition and more.

The beer tent will have numerous beers, including brews from Tangled Roots Brewery, Scorched Earth Brewing Company, Keg Grove Brewing, ERIS Brewery and Cider House and many others. Enjoy food from Polancic’s Meat Market, Pierogi Rig and more.

Live music from the oompah band The Happy Wanderers and 90s cover band The Flannel Junkies will keep the crowds entertained throughout the event.

Tickets are now on sale for $30 for 24 tasting tickets. The price is $35 at the gate. Tickets include a free beer stein from Tangled Roots Brewery. Pretzel necklaces can be added to the ticket for an additional $5.

For more details, visit infinitypremierinnovations.com.