Ottawa Friendship House to host Concert for a Cause on Sept. 20

Ottawa Friendship House is hosting its annual Concert for a Cause featuring American English, a Beatles tribute band, on Friday, Sept. 20.

The concert will be at 1718 N. 2525 Road, Ottawa.

Tickets are $30 for general admission. Food will be available from Tony’s Tacos JP and Maria’s Pizza of Peru, and more food vendors may be added. Tangled Roots will have a beer tent, August Hill will have wine available by the glass and Kountry Vodka will supply spirits.

No outside food or drinks will be allowed. The food trucks are providing a percentage of proceeds to Friendship Hosue.

There are opportunities to sponsor a table for $600. It includes entry for six, a bottle of wine and a picnic basket of cheese and crackers. There will be 25 tables available.

The gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the band will begin at 6:30 p.m.