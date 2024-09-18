Water Lantern Festival to shine bright in downtown Aurora Sept. 21

The Water Lantern Festival is from 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at RiverEdge Park in downtown Aurora. (Courtesy of Water Lantern Festival)

The Fox River along downtown Aurora’s RiverEdge Park will be aglow with bright lights during the Water Lantern Festival from 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.

According to a news release, guests will create water lanterns with messages of love, peace and hope at the lantern creation station before watching them float down the river along with thousands of other lanterns.

As the sun begins to set on the evening sky, the Water Lantern Festival begins to shine with the launch of the lanterns onto the water.

“This Water Lantern Festival creates a beautiful and unique way to share your hopes, dreams, and aspirations,” Nate Sorensen, event director, said in the release. “It’s a night that you will never forget.”

Water Lantern Festival is a family-friendly event with activities, food trucks, music and giveaways.

Adult ticket prices are $28.33 in advance and $40 at the gate. Youth ticket prices for ages 8-14 are $13.70 in advance and $20 at the gate. Adult tickets include entry, floating lantern kit, LED candle, commemorative drawstring bag, conversation cards, marker and more. Youth tickets include entry, floating lantern kit, marker, drawstring bag and a scavenger hunt giveaway entry.

RiverEdge Park is located at 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. For more information about the Water Lantern Festival or to purchase tickets, visit waterlanternfestival.com.