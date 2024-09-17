Penrose Brewing to celebrate Oktoberfest Saturday in Geneva

Penrose Brewing will host Oktoberfest on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024 from 2 to 10 p.m. (Photo provided by Anthony Sperando)

Get ready to don your lederhosen, hoist your steins and celebrate Oktoberfest with Penrose Brewing Saturday, Sept. 21 from 2 to 10 p.m.

The German-inspired all-ages fun takes place in a tent behind the brewery at 509 Stevens St. in Geneva.

Guests can enjoy music, great food and of course, beer and hard seltzers brewed by Penrose. Partnering with Craft Urban, this year’s event will feature German fare to complement the beers and hard seltzers.

Tickets are $10 for general entry, $20 for entry and a souvenir stein and free for kids and can be purchased at penrosebrewing.com/functions/2024-penrose-oktoberfest. Names will be added to guest list upon purchase.

One of the highlights of the day will be the Penrose Stein Hoisting Tournament, where participants can put their strength and stamina to the test. At 5 p.m., there will be a ceremonial barrel tapping to kick-off the evening of fun.

The event will also feature music throughout the day.

For more information and updates on the event, visit www.PenroseBrewing.com/events.