Pints by the Pond Craft Beer Festival returns to Batavia Sept. 21

The tastiest hometown craft beer festival is back in Batavia.

The third annual Pints by the Pond Craft Beer Festival, hosted by Batavia Park District, returns to Peg Bond Center at Batavia Riverwalk from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 for an afternoon of enjoying unique small-batch beer, live music and food trucks.

Try samples from over a dozen local breweries including returning favorites 93 Octane Brewery, Around the Bend Beer Co., Art History Brewing, Brother Chimp Brewing, Bubblehouse Brewing Co., Energy City Brewing, Golden Fox Brewing, Grainology Brewstillery, Maplewood Brewery & Distillery, Penrose Brewing Co., Second City Meadery, Sew Hop’d Brewery, Skeleton Key Brewery and Sturdy Shelter Brewing. New to the event this year are Foxes Den Medery and Stockholm’s Brewery.

According to a news release from Batavia Park District, Pints by the Pond offers suds enthusiasts the opportunity to taste a wide variety of brews, chat with brewers and meet fellow beer lovers. Only a limited number of tickets are available, and if the event sells out, tickets will not be sold at the festival.

“The advantage of a smaller event is that it’s a more relaxed atmosphere,” said Nathaniel Jarosz, Batavia Park District athletic supervisor and event organizer said in the release. “You’re not constantly waiting in line to sample beer, you can enjoy it at a leisurely pace and there’s even time to talk to the brewers and like-minded beer lovers about the samplings.”

With a VIP ticket, event attendees enter an hour early and have their first choice of tastings, Jarosz said.

“Some vendors only have a few bottles specifically for VIP hour that don’t last until general admission opens,” he added.

Pints by the Pond also draws attendees from all over the suburbs and showcases Batavia’s community of brewers such as Shelter Brewing, Grainology Brewstillery and Energy City Brewing, as well as brewers in neighboring Geneva and St. Charles and the surrounding suburbs.

“It’s really cool to see folks from outside of Batavia see what our great town has to offer,” said Oliver Bulley, general manager of Sturdy Shelter Brewing, in the release. “The Riverwalk is such a beautiful space and we just love sharing it with people we know and love meeting other beer drinkers and brewers.”

Adding to the ambience is live music by Prairie Station Acoustic Duo, a modern country band that covers country favorites, plus ʼ80s and ʼ90s tunes. Food will also be available for purchase from Fernando’s Street Kitchen and Billy Bricks Pizza.

“It’s always such a fun community-focused event,” Bulley said. “In 2022 we showcased a beer we collaborated on with Brother Chimp Brewing and last year we teamed up with Grainology for a 2023 collab. This all three of us will be vendors at the event showcasing our beers. It’s always fun to connect with our neighbors in business and our neighbors who support us.”

This event is for adults 21 and over only.

Tickets are $10 for a designated driver, $50 for regular admission and $65 VIP admission.

Festival-goers receive a 5-ounce commemorative beer glass and 20 tasting tickets.

For more information on our Batavia Park District programs and events, call 630-879-5235 or visit bataviaparks.org.