Comedian Marlon Wayans show rescheduled at Rialto Square Theatre

Comedian Marlon Wayans will now perform at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. The show as originally scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 22.

According to a news release, Wayans is an actor, producer, comedian, writer and film director. His films have grossed $1.14 billion in domestic box office and nearly $1.8 billion in global box office. As a stand-up comedian, he has sold out nationwide and adding shows every weekend. Marlon’s latest comedy special “Good Grief,” which premiered in June 2024 on Amazon Prime Video, hit #1 on the streaming platform its first week. His other critically acclaimed #1 comedy specials include “Woke-ish” on Netflix and “God Loves Me,” “You Know What It Is” and “Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners” on HBO Max. Wayans can next be seen in September 2025 starring in the psychological horror thriller “Him” from Universal Pictures and Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw banner. Wayans is commonly recognized for his role as ‘Marcus Copeland’ in Columbia Pictures’ 2004 hit comedy classic “White Chicks” opposite Shawn Wayans and directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans. His other hit films include “Scary Movie” and “Scary Movie 2, “Requiem for a Dream,” “Respect,” “Fifty Shades Of Black,” “Little Man,” “A Haunted House” and “A Haunted House 2,” “Naked,” “Sextuplets,” “The Curse of Bridge Hollow,” “Air,” “On The Rocks,” and “Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood,” among others. His TV credits include The WB’s “The Wayans Bros.,” the NBC sitcom “Marlon,” Fox’s “In Living Color” and “Bel-Air.”

All tickets for the original show will be honored at the new date. If patrons are unable to attend the new date they can reach out to the original point of purchase for a refund before Oct. 10.

Patrons who purchased tickets at the Rialto Box Office, or for all other inquiries, send an email to boxoffice@rialtosquare.com. Due to the ongoing closure of the Rialto Box Office, in-person sales or refunds are not available at this time. For the quickest response to all sales, refunds, or inquiries please send an email to boxoffice@rialtosquare.com.