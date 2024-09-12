20 foods to try at the Streator Food Truck Festival

Cousins Maine Lobster with a menu full of possibilities like lobster grilled cheese, lobster rolls, lobster tail, clam chowder, lobster tots and other items is scheduled to attend the Streator Fall Food Truck Festival on Saturday, Sept. 14, at City Park. (Derek Barichello)

The fall version of the Streator Food Truck Festival is scheduled 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at City Park. It will take place at the same time as Pluto Fest, which will feature a homebrew tasting, souvenirs, vendors and live music, as well as children’s activities.

Twenty food trucks are planned on the south side of the park along Hickory Street. Here are some of the foods and vendors to try at the festival.

Catch A Cajun

The iconic Cajun Connection of Utica takes its food truck to City Park, with its Louisiana cuisines. There are combo platters of jambalaya and gator, jambalaya and chicken, chicken and gator, fried corn, jambalaya and bubba shrimp available. The menu varies. Check their Facebook page prior to the festival to see what’s on the menu.

Mamalicious Jerk N Curry Cuisine

Mamalicious Jerk N Curry Cuisine will serve jerk chicken, rib tips, salmon bites, sirloin bites, pork bellies, Jamaican beef patties, plus jumbo shrimp and more.

Bat 17

Try a pastrami & corned beef, or a Reuben, or a Reuben eggroll, bat on wheels burger, California dreaming burger, vegan chicken sandwich, vegan empanadas, vegan burger and buffalo bites, among other items.

Cousins Maine Lobster

A menu full of possibilities like lobster grilled cheese, lobster rolls, lobster tail, clam chowder, lobster tots and other items.

Tacos Marios Chicago

Known for their pork, Tacos Marios Chicago will have an incredible array of tacos, tortas, burritos, alambre, pico or guacamole and chips, elote in a cup and quesadillas.

Culinary Gangster

The menu includes chicken sandwich, gourmet burgers, gyros, loaded fries, cheese curds, cheese cake chimichanga and funnelcake fries.

Fare & Square Food Truck

The chicken and waffles are a specialty. They are air-fried and chopped breaded chicken breast piled on top freshly made Belgian waffles, with a dollop of butter and syrup. Chicken and waffles also includes various toppings, macaroni and cheese, waffle dogs, waffle pie and waffle sundae made with dairy-free ice cream.

Brick & Ember Pizza

Woodfire pizzas available in meat lovers, dill pickle, Buffalo chicken, Bavarian and Hawaii styles.

Cruisin Concessions

The Streator-based food truck is known for its corndogs, but also serves Polish sausage, tenderloins, nachos and cheese and curly fries.

BBQ & Baker

Burgers, chopped brisket, pulled pork, nachos, sides and more will be available.

Little O’s

Try frozen custard, dole whip, shivers, floats and more at the food truck.

Dog House of La Salle

The local food truck features plump hot dogs made in many styles, along with Italian beef.

La Michoacana

La Michoacana Ice Cream will feature tres leche cake, yogurt con fruit, dori elote and cheeto con queso, among other items.

Gramma Nana’s Kitchen

Cookies and ice cream go together at Gramma Nana’s. They will have chocolate chip, peanut butter, snickerdoodle, chocolate, and sugar cookies, doubled as an ice cream sandwich. The truck also serves edible cookie dough, cookie sundaes and iced coffees.

Didoughs Twisted Pretzel Co.

Pretzels made from scratch from the Illinois Valley favorite.

Philly Factory

A 4-inch Philly cheesesteak, the plain jane, the factory favorite, the goodfella, the wiz and the philly with onions, peppers, mushrooms and more awaits your appetite.

Deb’s Kettle Corn

Visitors can buy caramel, cheddar and movie style popcorn in convenient take home bags.

Mr. J’s

The food truck will serve steak, pork and chicken tacos, elote and churros.

SweeTea’z

Sweet concoctions made with tea and lemonade, with a combination of flavors of syrup and boba. The food truck also offers coffee and soda pop.

Tropical Sno Two Rivers

The food truck will feature several flavors of shaved ice.