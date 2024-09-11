Oglesby to host Boots, Brews & BBQ, kicking off with veterans tribute

Oglesby will host Boots, Brews & BBQ from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Senica Square in the city’s downtown. (Scott Anderson)

Oglesby will host Boots, Brews & BBQ from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Senica Square in the city’s downtown.

Kicking off the event will be a ceremony to honor two Oglesby veterans for their military service who will be presented with Quilts of Valor. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved inside Oglesby City Hall, 110 E. Walnut St. Although Boots, Brews & BBQ is an adult event, any families with children or anyone younger than 18 can attend the Quilts of Valor ceremony.

Barbecue for the event will be provided by Tony’s Butt Shack of Hollowayville. Along with barbecue, there will be a beer tent.

This year’s event has a patriotic twist. The $5 cover charge will be donated to the Oglesby American Legion, and attendees are encouraged to dress in red, white and blue attire. Also, motorcyclists may participate at 6:30 p.m. in Thunder on Walnut. Music will be provided beginning at 7 p.m. by Cowboy Company. The barbecue, beer and live entertainment portion of the event is geared to adults 18 and older. A photo ID will be required for a wristband to buy alcohol.