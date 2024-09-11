Comedians Joe Gatto, Mark Jigarjian to perform at Rialto Square Theatre

Acclaimed comedian, actor and producer Joe Gatto will bring his Let’s Get Into It tour to the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet on Thursday, Nov. 21. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre )

Acclaimed comedian, actor and producer Joe Gatto will bring his “Let’s Get Into It” tour to the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet on Thursday, Nov. 21. Comedian Mark Jigarjian will open the show.

Gatto is best known for the hit television shows “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index.” His new tour will feature all new material. Let’s Get Into It comes on the heels of Gatto’s highly successful Night of Comedy Tour which sold out venues across the country and included stops at New York’s Beacon Theatre, The Met Philadelphia, Austin City Limits Live and many more, as well as a run of dates throughout Australia and New Zealand, according to a news release from the theatre.

In addition to the upcoming comedy tour, Gatto recently taped a comedy special which is due out later this year, and he is also set to debut the second season of his Two Cool Moms Podcast with co-host Steve Byrne via iHeart later this year.

Jigarjian is an Armenian stand up comedian and writer based in New York City, best known for his work touring with the hit television show, “Impractical Jokers.” He has been seen on TruTV, Roku Channel, TBS and Food Network and is releasing his debut stand up special “Larger Than Life” in 2024.

Ticket prices begin at $43.75 and can be purchased at rialtosquare.com.