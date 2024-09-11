5 Things to Do: Jazz band concert, Fiesta Day parade in the Sauk Valley this weekend

1. Fiesta Day Parade: The 71st annual Fiesta Day Parade will be Saturday, Sept. 14. This event is organized and implemented by the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Hispanic Business Leaders Committee. The parade will begin at 1 p.m. in Rock Falls and end in Sterling. The parade will travel north on First Avenue in Rock Falls and cross the First Avenue bridge into Sterling. At the base of the bridge, the parade will turn left onto Second Street and will travel north on Locust Street to Fourth Street, turn east and end at the Grandon Civic Center in Sterling. A community celebration will take place after the parade until 6 p.m. at the Grandon Civic Center, 304 Brinks Circle. The celebration includes live entertainment, food vendors and bounce houses. For information or questions, call the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce at 815-625-2400 or email director@saukvalleyareachamber.com.

2. Rock River Jazz Band concert: The Rock River Jazz Band will perform a “Thriller” concert to conclude its summer concert season at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at RB&W Park. Admission to the concert is free. The band will perform music including “Hey Jude” by Maynard Ferguson, “Sing, Sang, Sung” by the Big Phat Band, and “Thriller” by Michael Jackson. Attendees also can participate in a flash mob dance ensemble. RB&W Park is at 201 E. Second St. in Rock Falls.

3. Community garage sales: The Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of fall community garage sales, happening from Friday, Sept. 20, to Sunday, Sept. 22, across Rock Falls and Sterling. The annual event brings together residents for a weekend of treasure hunting, local business support and community. The Find Your Treasure Map will be available online for both print and digital download starting Thursday, Sept. 19. Access the map via any smartphone or tablet at rockfallschamber.com.

4. Mom2Mom Market: Christ Lutheran School Boosters will host a Fall Sterling Mom2Mom Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Christ Lutheran School, 2000 18th Ave., Sterling. The sale is an indoor garage sale featuring multiple sellers all in one place. This is for families who want to get rid of gently used kids’ clothing (sizes depend on vendors, but usually newborn through grade school), maternity clothing, children’s books, games, toys, DVDs and/or children’s furniture. Booth registration is available through Sept. 19 or until spaces sell out. The cost is $30 for a 10-by-10-foot single booth or $60 for a 10-by-20-foot booth. Tables and chairs are provided. Sellers price and sell their own items. The sale is targeted at moms or families who are shopping for kids or family items. The cost to get into the sale is a suggested $1 donation. Concessions that include cinnamon rolls, coffee, hot dogs, nachos and soft drinks will be available. For information about the Sterling Mom2Mom Market, call Christ Lutheran School at 815-625-3800.

5. Dolly’s Book Bash: United Way of Whiteside County, in partnership with Life Literacy of Fun for Everyone, has announced that Dolly’s Book Bash, a free family-friendly event celebrating Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Sterling Public Library. Dolly’s Book Bash aims to inspire a love of reading in children while providing families with an opportunity to enjoy quality time together. The event is free and open to everyone, with a special focus on families with young children. Event highlights include storytelling sessions, crafts, interactive games, treats, prizes and information about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a book-gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth until they begin school, regardless of the family’s income. No registration is required. Families are encouraged to drop in at any time during event hours. For more information about Dolly’s Book Bash or Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Whiteside County, visit www.uwwhiteside.org or call United Way of Whiteside County at 815-625-7973.

