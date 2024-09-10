‘The Great St. Charles Art Heist’ gives guests a chance to solve a crime with St. Charles Arts Council

Figure out who stole a masterpiece artwork at the St. Charles Arts Council’s “The Great St. Charles Art Heist” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. The event will take place at locations around downtown St. Charles. (St. Charles Arts Council)

According to a news release, the premise of the event is a famous art collector Reginald Sturmley has decided to unveil a never-before-seen masterpiece by acclaimed local artist Howard Russo. But before the public showing, the art disappears.

Guests can meet eccentric art collectors and flamboyant detectives as your group journeys through downtown St. Charles. Along the way you will gather evidence, interrogate suspects and collaborate with fellow participants as you all become detectives working together to unravel the twisted tale behind the missing artwork.

The mystery begins at Sterling Bank, where guests can enjoy light bites and beverages. After connecting the clues, reconvene back at Sterling Bank for a grand finale where famed Detective Bentley Morrow will reveal the culprit and the shocking motive behind the crime.

This opportunity provides guests a chance to become immersed in a captivating and hilarious story created exclusively for this event.

Spots are limited, so secure your tickets now before they disappear like the missing masterpiece.

Cost for this event is $50 per person. Tickets can be purchased at www.stcharlesartscouncil.org.