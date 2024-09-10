Dine and imbibe in downtown Joliet at these great restaurants

Once the headquarters for the Joliet Catholic Diocese, and before that the estate of a German brewmaster, this striking limestone castle is now home to Bishops Hill, an award-winning winery and tasting room. (Photo provided by Bishops Hill )

After delving into the rich history and exciting modern attractions in Joliet, you’ll want to rest and refuel at a delicious independent restaurant.

Joliet is one of Illinois’ foremost culinary cities, offering over 100 eateries, taquerias, supper clubs and diners, making it the ideal place to pause your travels and grab a great bite to eat. Whether you’re looking for elevated experiential dining pulling from cultures across the globe or nostalgic homestyle meals with generous portions, this guide will help you find some of the best restaurants in the region. Here’s a list that is sure to please die-hard foodies and fans of local cuisine traveling along the I&M Canal.

Mousa Tapas

158 N. Chicago St.

www.MousaTapas.com

Mousa Tapas is located at 158 N. Chicago St., Joliet. (Photo provided by Mousa Tapas)

Mousa Tapas, located in downtown Joliet, provides a dining experience that is nothing short of a globe-trotting adventure. On their menu you will find shareables and entrees that hail from Greece, Spain, Portugal, France, Algeria, Morocco and more. Popular tapas, or sharable small-plate options, include Italian Burrata (imported Burrata paired with Boretanni onion, confit cherry tomato, fig mustarda, grilled crostini) and entrees like the Paella Con Pescado (traditional Paella with squid, shrimp, clams and mussels).

Cut 158 Chophouse

158 N. Chicago St., Joliet

www.Cut158Chophouse.com

This trendy steakhouse, next door to the legendary Rialto Square Theatre, is your ideal destination for a high-end meal and craft cocktail near the I&M Canal. Cut 158′s menu is packed with fresh, high-quality beef, seafood and veggie offerings, alongside an expansive selection of craft beers, house wines and whisky. You will find their menu packed with freshly sourced delicacies like Steak Tartar, Grilled Swordfish, 45-Day Aged Boneless Ribeye (16 ounce) and Garlic-Crusted Roasted Rack of Lamb.

Al’s Steakhouse

1990 W. Jefferson St., Joliet

www.AlsSteaks.com

This upscale American restaurant, one of the oldest in the city, is famed for their classic charbroiled steaks and variety of fresh seafood. Al’s is your top destination for mouthwatering Grecian-style cuts of steak, made exclusively with angus beef and served with a double baked potato. You’ll also find decadent Oysters Rockefeller, Escargot De Jonghe, Prime Rib on French Bread and Lamb Loin Chops. Al’s wide selection of seafood includes broiled tilapia, cold water lobster, shrimp scampi, pan-seared red snapper and many more fresh options.

Bishops Hill

310 Bridge St.

www.BishopsHill.com

Once the headquarters for the Joliet Catholic Diocese, and before that the estate of a German brewmaster, this striking limestone castle is now home to an award-winning winery and tasting room. Indulge in its popular 2018 Cab Sav, which is currently on sale, or the 2020 Petite Sirah that took gold at the San Francisco International Wine Competition. During the structure’s extensive restorations, much of the original on-site brewery was discovered and painstakingly restored with reclaimed materials. This grotto-like building houses Bishops Hill’s processing equipment, tanks and barrel aging rooms. Not only is the wine spectacular, but the atmosphere will keep you returning to the castle.

Juliet’s Tavern

205 N. Chicago St., Joliet

www.Julietstavern.com

Juliet’s Tavern is located at 205 N. Chicago St., Joliet. (Photo provided by Juliet's Tavern)

Traditional Italian cuisine is paired with a welcoming sports atmosphere at this revamped fine dining destination. The downtown building that houses this delectable and casual New American tavern was originally constructed in the 1890s and has, over the following century, housed several businesses including a grocer, shoe store, dentist and theater. Today, you’ll find an eclectic offering of menu items including a Poutine Burger, Roasted Portabello Melt, Cajun Alfredo Pasta and a fan-favorite 14-ounce grilled boneless Delmonico Ribeye.