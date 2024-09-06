Celebrate Irish traditions at Naperville Irish Fest Sept. 20-21

Celebrate all things Irish at Central Park in Naperville Sept. 20-21.

Irish Fest will be hosted by West Suburban Irish, and is a two-day event filled with music, dance, food and fun for all ages. Proceeds support the West Suburban Irish and its mission to promote Irish culture.

According to a news release, Naperville Irish Fest will feature a variety of live performances, traditional Irish dancing and cultural exhibits from the Irish American Heritage Center that showcase the rich history and heritage of Ireland.

Visitors can also enjoy a diverse selection of food and beverages, including traditional Irish fare, visit an Irish culture tent and shop in the Irish Village. Naperville Irish Fest also has a host of activities and games for children, including crafts, face painting and a kids’ parade.

“We are thrilled to bring the community together once again to celebrate Irish culture and Ireland,” said Chris O’Hara, co-chair of the 2024 Naperville Irish Fest, in the release. “Whether you’re Irish by heritage or just Irish at heart, there’s something for everyone at Naperville Irish Fest. A family-friendly event, we invite all to join us for a weekend of music and shenanigans.”

Tickets are available at a discounted rate of $10 each and two for $15 until Sept. 12, when they increase to $15 each and two for $25. All ticket sales are online; no cash tickets will be available at the gate.

For more information, including a complete list of vendors and entertainment lineup, or to purchase tickets, visit wsirish.org/IrishFest.

Central Park is located 104 E. Benton St., Naperville.