Stage 212 presents ‘The Trail to Oregon’

La Salle’s Stage 212 hits the road with their Off-Season 2024 production of “The Trail to Oregon!”, the hilarious musical parody of the “Oregon Trail” video game series by Jeff Blim, Matt Lang, Nick Lang and Brian Holden. The show will be performed Sept. 20-22.

Originally produced by Starkid Productions, “The Trail to Oregon!” follows an all-American family of five (two parents, two children and a grandpa) as they make their way from Missouri to Oregon in 1848. During their journey, they deal with the prospects of starvation, bandits and dysentery, .

Appearing in the cast are Dan Schweizer as Father, Chloe Clayton as Mother, Kylie Atkins as Daughter, Allesyn Wilke as Son, Bob Philip as Grandpa, Forrest Boes as McDoon and Isaac Alvarado as Cleetus Jones.

Production staff includes director Robert Malerk, assistant director Claire Brousseau, producer Karen Lesman, light operator Monika Sudakov, spotlight operators Nik Frig and Jeff Sudakov, sound operator Claire Brousseau and stagehands Haevin Britt, Kenzie Bruce and Lucas Fraga.

Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m. The Sunday matinee begins at 2 p.m. Tickets are $22 each, and may be purchased by visiting the box office Monday 4-6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. - noon or by calling 815-224-3025 during those hours. Tickets may also be purchased online by visiting stage212.org.

“The Trail to Oregon!” contains strong adult language and sexually explicit material, and is not recommended for viewing by children. “The Trail to Oregon!” is presented by arrangement with Starkid Productions.

Stage 212 is located at 700 First St., LaSalle.