5 Things to Do: Princeton to throw an end-of-summer bash in the Illinois Valley

Here are five things to do in the Illinois Valley this weekend and in upcoming weeks.

1. Homestead Festival: Princeton’s end-of-summer festival runs Thursday through Sunday featuring several family-friendly activities. The Homestead Festival Parade is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The festival will kick off Thursday with its walk of fame dedication at 5:45 p.m. at the Apollo Theater, followed by a performance in the Down on Main Street Concert series by World Turning Band: a Fleetwood Mac Tribute, on South Main Street. The 44th annual car show will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, on South Main Street. Go to facebook.com/HomesteadFestival for information.

2. Sandwich Fair: Festivities go through 7 p.m. Sunday at the Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Road. Festivities include live concerts, tractor and truck pulls, a carnival, fair food, an antique car show, a demolition derby and two melodramas performed by the Indian Valley Theatre. Riley Green will perform at 8 p.m. Friday. For more information, visit sandwichfair.com.

3. BBQ-n-Blues and Jazz N’ the Street in La Salle: Beginning Friday, Sept. 13, there will be annual annual Rib Cook-off with prizes totaling $1,000 to the top five places. The festival also will include plenty of live music Friday and Saturday on First Street between Marquette and Gooding streets. The blues lineup includes Travis Ried Band at 5 p.m. Friday; Altered Five Blues Band at 7 p.m.; Street Corner Blue at 9 p.m.; and at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. on the second stage, Steve Cerqua & The Crossroads. There will be many food and drinks vendors. On Saturday, Sept. 14, there will be wine tasting, craft beer and cocktail, and fireworks at 10 p.m. Performing at 4:30 p.m. will be Harold Dawson, 6:30 p.m. The Meadowlark Lemons, 8:30 p.m. Shout Section Big Band, as well as Rudy’s Ruff Stuff Project throughout the evening.

4. Pluto Fest and Fall Food Truck Festival: Celebrate Streator native Clyde Tombaugh and get something great to eat all at one combined festival Saturday, Sept. 14, at City Park. Pluto Fest will include a home brew tasting, vendors, music, food trucks and children’s activities. Food trucks will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and parked along the Hickory Street side of City Park.

5. Artisan Market at Hornbaker Gardens: The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Hornbaker Garden, Princeton. It will include an art market with 40 fine artists selling their original work in mediums including jewelry, pottery, paint, fiber, gourds, mosaics, mixed media, metal, photography, leather, wood and glass. The plans for the day include many food and drink options. Market guests can contribute to the creation of a mosaic mural designed by Princeton artist Sallee Zearing. Music will include Kevin Kramer; Al and Jeannie Brown; Jeff Manfredini; Emily Williams; Joey Figgiani and Mr. Falcon. Participants will receive a pattern, a blank square and everything needed to complete their small artwork. The 100-piece mural will come together throughout the day. Admission is free. For information, call 815-659-3282 or visit hornbakergardens.com.

• Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Illinois Valley’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/illinois-valley/local-events.