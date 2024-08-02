2024 Homestead Festival in Princeton schedule announced

The schedule of events for the 2024 Bureau County Homestead Festival in Princeton was released Thursday. The parade is scheduled 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. (Scott Anderson)

The schedule of events for the 2024 Bureau County Homestead Festival in Princeton was released Thursday.

Tickets are on sale for the 50/50. Go to https://homesteadfestival.com/50-50-ticket-sales/ to purchase.

Thursday, Sept. 5

5 p.m. Quilts of the Underground Railroad, Sash-Stalter-Matson Building

5:45 p.m. Walk of Fame Dedication: Virgil Fox, Apollo Theater

8 p.m. Down on Main Street Concert, World Turning Band: Fleetwood Mac Tribute, South Main Street

Friday, Sept. 6

1 to 4 p.m. Owen Lovejoy Homestead Tours

5 to 9 p.m. Concerts at Soldiers and Sailors Park, Rodeo Drive (5 to 6:30 p.m.) and Dylan Schneider (7 p.m.)

5 to 9 p.m. VFW dinner, Sisler’s Ice Cream, Illinois Valley PADS bake sale, Soldiers and Sailors Park

5 to 7 p.m. Legon Design Competition Reception, Prairie Arts Center

6 to 9 p.m. Twilight Horse-drawn carriage rides, Soldiers and Sailors Park

6:30 p.m. Homestead Festival announcements, grand marshal, Junior Women’s Club baby contest, window display contest winners, Soldiers and Sailors Park

Saturday, Sept. 7

8 a.m. to noon 3-on-3 basketball tournament, Alexander Park, registration online to Sept. 5

8:30 a.m. Underground Railroad 5k Race, Bureau County Metro Center (7 a.m. registration)

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Beta Sigma Phi Arts & Crafts Show, courthouse lawn

9 to 11 a.m. Homestead Festival Fun Fair, Heartland Bank (South) parking lot

9 to 11 a.m. Princeton High School tours

9 a.m. to noon Bureau County History Center garage sale, museum campus

10 a.m. to noon, 3 to 5 p.m. Owen Lovejoy Homestead Tours

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bureau County 4-H pork cookout, Soldiers and Sailors Park, drive thru at Bureau County Fairgrounds, (11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Covenant Church)

1:30 p.m. Homestead Festival Parade, grand marshal: Shellee Monier

4 to 8 p.m. Concert and Family Fun at Rotary Park, food trucks, beverages, bounce houses, Stevie Ray Vaughn tribute: Wall of Denial (5 to 7 p.m.)

7:30 p.m. Free outdoor movie, popcorn and root beer floats, Evangelical Covenant Church

Sunday, Sept. 8

6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 13th annual Homestead BBQ rib cook off, Central Bank parking lot

8 a.m. to noon Moose Lodge Pancake and Sausage Breakfast

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Homestead Festival Flea Market, Bureau County Fairgrounds

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. 44th annual Car Show, South Main Street

9 a.m. to noon Bryner Chainsaw carvings, Soldiers and Sailors Park

10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Pony rides and kids activities, magic shows (11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.), Soldiers and Sailors Park

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Beta Sigma Phi Arts & Crafts Show, courthouse lawn

10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bureau County 4-H pork cookout, Soldiers and Sailors Park

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bags tournament, registration (10:30 a.m.), 222 S. Main St. (next to Monical’s)

Noon to 2:30 p.m. Children’s tractor pull, register on-site at 11:45 a.m., Soldiers and Sailors Park

1 to 4 p.m. Owen Lovejoy Homestead Tours

3:30 p.m. 50/50 raffle drawing, Apollo Theater marquee