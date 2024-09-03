Grammy nominated Latin band to perform with Elgin Symphony Orchestra this season

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra and Mariachi Herencia de México will open Elgin Community College Arts Center’s fall season with the inaugural performance on Saturday, Sept. 21. (MONARIS)

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra and Mariachi Herencia de México will kick off Elgin Community College Arts Center’s fall season with a special performance Saturday, Sept. 21.

According to a news release, Mariachi Herencia de México is a two-time Latin Grammy-nominated band that has issued five chart-topping albums and performed all across the North American continent, paving the way for mariachi musicians.

The milestone collaboration celebrates both ECC’s 75th anniversary and the ECC Arts Center’s 30th anniversary. The entire fall season promises a diverse and eclectic array of performances, showcasing everything from classical ballet to contemporary jazz, magic to stand-up comedy, classic theatre and holiday magic, the release stated.

“We’re thrilled to present a diverse selection of shows that truly offer something for everyone,” said Tommy Hensel, senior director of performing arts, in the release. “We’re also excited to introduce our new weekday matinee series on Tuesdays at 1:30 pm, making it easier than ever for our community to experience the magic of live performance. We can’t wait to share this season of extraordinary experiences with everyone.”

Fall 2024 Lineup:

Saturday, Sept. 21

Mariachi Herencia de México & Elgin Symphony Orchestra

Saturday, Oct. 12

The Magic of Bill Blagg LIVE!

Prepare to be amazed by jaw-dropping illusions and mind-blowing magic when Bill Blagg brings his national tour to the ECC Arts Center in a live performance that defies reality.

Friday, Oct. 25

Jim Witter: The Long and Winding Road

Relive the Beatles’ magic and learn what inspired John Lennon and Paul McCartney to write some of their iconic hits during this multi-media magical mystery tour.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Chicago Repertory Ballet

A contemporary ballet company, Chicago Repertory Ballet is known for its innovative and dynamic performances that blend classical ballet with modern dance and narrative-driven choreography.

Saturday, Dec. 7

A Bing Crosby Christmas with Jared Bradshaw, featuring the music of the Andrews Sisters

Get into the holiday spirit with this festive tribute to the legendary crooner, featuring classic Christmas songs and enchanting performances.

Friday, Dec. 13

Sons of Serendip

Christmas: Beyond the Lights

Finalists on NBC’s America’s Got Talent,” this Billboard-charting quartet is known for their soulful sound that blends classical, pop, and R&B.

Midday Matinees (All shows begin at 1:30 p.m.)

Tuesday, Sept. 24

Unforgettable

Songs & Stories from the Great American Songbook Featuring the Jodi Beach Trio

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Thanks for the Memories: A USO Tribute

You can purchase tickets to all performances and pre-show dinners online at eccartscenter.org/tickets. If you have questions, call the ECC Arts Center Box Office at 847-622-0300.