Women in Music series coming to The Venue in Aurora

The Venue in downtown Aurora will host a new series this fall that’s focused on women in music.

“She Said with Anne Harris” will debut on The Venue stage at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12. Host and series curator Anne Harris will journey into the creative processes and lives of some of the most intriguing women making music. Harris and her guests will inspire with their stories and their songs, according to a news release.

“Our stories are medicine,” said Harris, a roots and blues fiddle player and singer-songwriter based in Chicago.

The quarterly music series is funded by Aurora Women’s Empowerment Foundation and will feature performances and conversation with extraordinary women musicians. The first of the series will feature violinist Susan Voelz.

According to the release, Voelz has pioneered the violin in rock as an original member of Poi dog Pondering, punk poet Alejandro Escovedo, British rock legend Ronnie Lane and John Mellencamp. Her violin and arrangements can be heard on documentaries and TV, and on many recordings such as Belle and Sebastian and Mono.

“By presenting a series that recognizes and encourages diversity and inclusion of women artists in live performance, we hope to create an undercurrent of empowerment, sending a joyful ripple throughout our community and inspiring us all,” said Karen Fouts, executive director of Fox Valley Music Foundation.

Tickets cost $20-$25 in advance, $25-$30/door.

The Venue, located at 21 S. Broadway in downtown Aurora, offers a wide selection of craft beer and other beverages at the bar which is open for all shows.

Free street parking is available along with free surface lot parking located across from City Hall, 44 E. Downer Pl. at the corner of Downer Place and Water Street. The Venue’s entrance is located along Water Street Mall, adjacent to City Hall and Mundy Park.

For tickets and additional show information, visit themusicvenue.org.