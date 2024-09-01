Wine classes, tastings & music at Bishops Hill Winery make for perfect date, girls night

Once the headquarters for the Joliet Catholic Diocese, and before that the estate of a German brewmaster, this striking limestone castle is now home to Bishops Hill, an award-winning winery and tasting room. (Photo provided by Bishops Hill )

If you’re looking for the perfect date night or girls night out, check out a wine class or a wine tasting while listening to music from the Nashville on the Hill series at Bishops Hill Winery in Joliet.

The winery is located in a castle-like building that was built by a German brewmaster more than 150 years ago, and once served as the headquarters of the Joliet Catholic Diocese.

The Bishop's Hill Winery group hopes to eventually make 60,000 bottles of wine a year, some of which will be sold at this wine bar in the former bishop's house along Bridge Street in Joliet.

The Nashville on the Hill music series continues at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 with a performance from international touring artist Nani Vazana, singer, songwriter, pianist and trombonist from Amsterdam. Tickets are $25 and include a glass of wine.

The winery offers wine tastings Thursday through Sunday. Tastings are $20, and include 1-ounce samples of nine wines. Some of their red wines include petit syrah; cabernet sauvignon; petit verdoh; Bishops Blend, which is a blend of petit verdoh, petit syrah and malbec; and malbec. Whites include chardonnay, pinot grigio and sauvignon blanc. Enjoy a charcuterie tray, cheese pizza or pepperoni pizza with your wine.

Wine classes are available, where attendees learn how to swirl, sniff and taste the wines. Nine wine tastings are also included in the $45 cost. Classes are scheduled the first Thursday of every month. Or, try their Wine & Yoga classes, which are scheduled for 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on select Saturdays each month. The $20 cost also includes a glass of wine.

Bishops Hill Winery is located at 310 Bridge St., Joliet. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://bishopshill.com.