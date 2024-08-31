Starved Rock Country Community Foundation to host third annual ‘Stayin’ Alive Disco Ball’

Guests mingle during dinner Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, of the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation's Disco Ball. The 2024 Disco Ball will take place on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Club, 658 U.S. Route 6, La Salle. (Derek Barichello)

The Starved Rock Country Community Foundation will host its third annual “Stayin’ Alive Disco Ball” on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Club, 658 U.S. Route 6, La Salle.

Tickets are $100, and proceeds will help the foundation facilitate philanthropy across La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties, according to a news release from the foundation.

John Spencer, president and general manager of Starved Rock Media, will be the master of ceremonies. Tony Einhaus of Thee Ultimate Party in Ottawa will handle the event setup and ambiance, while Marty McConville of McConville Auctioneering in Mendota will conduct the auction.

The disco spirit was alive and well Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, during the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation's Disco Ball at the Auditorium Ballroom in La Salle. (Derek Barichello)

Food vendors will include Senica’s Oak Ridge, Thee Ultimate Party, B.A.S.H. (Burger and Sushi House) of Ottawa and Lou’s LaGrotto of Peru. Jeremiah Joe will provide a coffee and dessert bar.

BOOMINDJ Services of Marseilles will provide disco classics, a laser light show and a photo booth.

Sponsors are the foundation’s 2015 Founding Board of Directors, presenting; Ethel McConnell Donor Advised Fund, “Olivia;” Hometown National Bank of La Salle, dining; and Financial Plus Credit Union, Wheatland Title Company, Shaw Media, Starved Rock Media, NRG Media and Shaw Local Radio, “Travolta,” according to the release.

DJ and saxophonist Lucas Sanor performs Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, during the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation's Disco Ball. BOOMINDJ Services of Marseilles will provide disco classics, a laser light show and a photo booth at the 2024 Disco Ball on Saturday, Oct. 5. (Derek Barichello)

Matt and Kristi Carroll of Mendota, Erin Stuedemann, Coldwell Banker, Attorney David Kaleel of Mendota, First State Bank of Mendota, the foundation’s founders Pamela and Chuck Beckett and Eureka Savings Bank are the event’s “Groovy” sponsors, according to the release.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit srccf.org or call Janice Corrigan, the foundation’s director of operations, at 815-252-2906, ext. 2.