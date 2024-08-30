Explore haunted trails, historic prison tour, iconic bowling and more in Joliet

Long before major thoroughfares like Interstate 80 and Route 66 passed through Joliet, this city of industry and excitement welcomed scores of travelers along the storied Illinois and Michigan Canal. Nestled on the banks of the DuPage and Des Plaines rivers, with half-a-dozen smaller waterways criss-crossing the city, Joliet quickly became a major hub for transportation and manufacturing in Illinois, earning it the nickname “The Cross-Roads of Mid-America.”

Arts and culture soon followed the arrival of industries like quarries, lumber yards and, later, steel mills. Almost overnight, Joliet grew from a small outcropping of farms into one of the most populous towns in the Midwest. At the height of the waterway’s popularity in 1882, well over a million tons of lumber, stone and grain passed through the Joliet locks. These goods, and this pivotal canal town, would help to expand Chicago into one of the great international cities and transform Illinois from an upstart prairie community into an economic and cultural powerhouse.

As you walk the streets, you’ll see Joliet is still steeped in canal history and lore. You’ll find traces of the past in the city’s scenic nature areas and public parks, the boutique shops, restaurants and entertainment venues housed in historic downtown buildings, as well as in the museums and public art dedicated to preserving the legacy of this sprawling, and authentic destination.

Rialto Square Theatre

102 N. Chicago St., Joliet

www.RialtoSquare.com

The famed Rialto Square Theatre sits along North Chicago Street in downtown Joliet. Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Designed as a vaudeville movie palace with immaculate interiors based on the Versailles Hall of Mirrors, the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet is a true architectural wonder. This Neo-Baroque landmark, built in 1926, is considered to be one of the “150 great places in Illinois” by the American Institute of Architects. The Rialto’s famous marquee, chandelier, rotunda and stage are just a few of the photo-worthy opportunities that await you at this major entertainment destination near the I&M Canal.

Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park and Theater

201 W. Jefferson St., Joliet

www.BicentennialPark.org

The Billie Limacher Bicentennial Theater features shows by more than four community theater troupes, high school drama productions and children’s traveling troupes, bringing exciting live performances to the beautiful multi-use theater. During the summer, take in one of the free Concert on the Hill shows, performed for the public in the outdoor bandshell every Thursday night.

Joliet Slammers

1 Mayor Art Schultz Dr., Joliet

www.JolietSlammers.com

As you travel along the canal, spend an evening at a professional Frontier League baseball game at the beautiful DuPage Medical Group Field in downtown Joliet! An official partner of the MLB, the Slammers play thrill-a-minute professional touring baseball in a May through September season. Snag a selfie in the stands with a delicious Chicago-style hot dog, or spread out on the park’s lawn seating area to enjoy a picnic while you watch the game. If you’re lucky, you may even run into the Slammer’s mascots, Spikes and J.L. Bird!

The Forge

22 W. Cass St., Joliet

www.TheForgeLive.com

The Forge, a live music venue in downtown Joliet, hosts all genres of touring live music, catering to a wide variety of tastes and age demographics. You’ll also find an expansive food menu and a wide selection of craft beer and spirits to make your concert going experience even more enjoyable. They host concerts and other live events all year round, with the concert space being available to rent for private functions on non-show nights.

Haunted Trails

1423 N. Broadway St., Joliet

www.HauntedTrailsJoliet.com

Don’t miss The Haunted Trails of Joliet, a unique, year-round “Halloween-themed” family entertainment center featuring mini-golf, go-karts, arcade games and much more! Haunted Trails specializes in family fun, birthday parties, group celebrations, company picnics and events for all ages. The fun center’s amenities include two award-winning 18-hole mini-golf courses, two go-kart tracks, a junior go-kart track, a laser tag arena, batting cages and plenty of amusement rides. You’ll also find The Monster’s Tomb Game Room, filled with all the best arcade and skill machines that game lovers of any age are sure to enjoy.

Town And Country Lanes

2231 W. Jefferson St., Joliet

www.JolietTownAndCountryLanes.com

Voted Best Bowling Alley in Will County by Herald News readers for five years running, Town And Country Lanes is a Joliet institution. Since 1957, this bowling alley has entertained guests and locals alike with 44 impeccable lanes and a family-friendly atmosphere. Town and Country offers cosmic bowling, a full arcade, a restaurant, video gaming, packages for birthday parties, corporate outings, family gatherings, beer leagues and, of course, leagues and tournaments.

Joliet Area Historical Museum

204 Ottawa St., Joliet

www.JolietMuseum.org

Joliet Area Historic Museum sits along North Ottawa Street on Wednesday, Feb. 7th 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Return to the heyday of the I&M Canal at the Joliet Area Historical Museum. Located in a historic building that once housed the Ottawa Street Episcopal Methodist Church, this grand example of Neoclassic Revival architecture now houses amazing displays like a replica I&M Canal lock, a turn-of-the-century streetscape, an Old Joliet Prison guard tower and a state-of-the-art Lunar Landing simulator.

Be sure to explore the Museum’s Route 66 collection, dedicated to the history and significance of the famed Mother Road – it hosts a plethora of selfie spots and nostalgic exhibits. Explore the museum’s brand new exhibit dedicated to “The Blues Brothers,” the seminal comedy that was filmed in Joliet. You’ll also find other photo-worthy exhibits, like a recently added 3D Route 66 selfie sign near the entrance of the museum.

The museum also hosts a variety of live music events and informational lectures throughout the year, many of which discuss the significant role Joliet played in the heyday of the I&M Canal. Free parking for the museum can be found at the corner of Ottawa and Webster streets. Several free admission days are offered every year, courtesy of Heritage Corridor Destinations; to see a list of these days, visit www.jolietmuseum.org.

The Old Joliet Prison

1125 Collins St., Joliet

www.JolietPrison.org

Looking to experience an authentic piece of the city’s history firsthand? The Joliet Area Historical Museum is now offering a series of special guided tours at the famed Old Joliet Prison. Originally constructed in 1858, this gigantic limestone penitentiary remained in operation until 2002 and famously has been featured in movies like “The Blues Brothers.”

This facility isn’t just steeped in fascinating pop-culture history; in its early years, Joliet held a mixture of regional offenders and Civil War POWs. After its closure, operation of the vacant facility was taken over by the Joliet Area Historical Museum, which now offers a series of special guided tours at the famed correctional facility. To see a full listing of tours, visit www.jolietmuseum.org.