Celebrate Irish culture at Will County Irish Fest

The annual Will County Celtic Fest returns to St. Joe’s Park in Joliet Saturday, Sept. 21.

The free event is sponsored by the Irish American Society of County Will, and includes live entertainment, a kids area with plenty of activities, a photo booth, cold beverages, a vendor village and corned beef dinners and sandwiches!

The entertainment lineup for the Celtic Fest includes Alex Hoffer, West Crossing, Dirty Wellies, John Condron, Irish Dancers and the PCHS Pipe Band.

All proceeds will benefit local charities, community service, historical education, cultural exchange, and/or scholarship purposes.

Since 1981, the Will County Irish-Americans have gathered at various meetings, seminars, and events to promote the preservation of heritage, the study of ancestry, and the celebration of scholarship through charity, service and fun. Celtic Fest specifically celebrates the contributions of Irish music, dance, literature and sport, according to a news release.