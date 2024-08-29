5 Things to Do: State’s largest bocce ball tournament comes to the Illinois Valley

Here are five things to do in the Illinois Valley this weekend and in upcoming weeks.

1. Toluca Labor Day Festival: The annual four days of family events will include children’s activities, the largest bocce ball tournament in the state Sunday, fishing derby, bands and a parade at 2 p.m. Monday, among other attractions. The carnival will be 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday and noon to 5 p.m. Monday. Tickets bought during the event will cost $30. If you need tickets for multiple days you need to buy for each day. Go to Toluca Labor Day Festival on Facebook for information.

2. Streator Cruise Night, Labor Day parade: Take a trip back in time Saturday night in Streator. Classic vehicles of all kinds will be on display throughout the city’s downtown, with most of them set up on Main Street. A route will be designated for the classic rides to cruise the downtown streets. The Dream Machines Car Club’s Cruise Night begins at 5 p.m. and will feature all sorts of vendors and music. A car show will precede the Cruise Night from 9 a.m. to noon at City Park, with awards presented 3 to 3:30 p.m. The Streator Area Chamber of Commerce Labor Day parade will begin at noon Sunday on Main Street from Illinois to Park streets. Lineup begins at 10:30 a.m.

3. Tri-County Fair: The Tri-County Fair is scheduled Thursday through Monday at 501 First Ave., Mendota. The fair will feature a carnival, live entertainment each evening, pony rides, craft and food vendors, and Sunday night fireworks. There is free parking, free gate admission and a free petting zoo. Event admission costs $10, and the carnival armband special is $25. Go to facebook.com/mendotatricountyfair for information.

4. Homestead Festival: Princeton’s end-of-summer festival runs Thursday, Sept. 5, through Sunday, Sept. 8, featuring several family-friendly activities. The Homestead Festival Parade is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 7. The festival will kick off Sept. 5 with its walk of fame dedication at 5:45 p.m. at the Apollo Theater, followed by a performance in the Down on Main Street Concert series by World Turning Band: a Fleetwood Mac Tribute, on South Main Street. The 44th annual car show will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 8 on South Main Street. Go to facebook.com/HomesteadFestival for information.

5. Marseilles Renaissance Faire: The faire is scheduled 10 a.m. to 5 p.m Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Guthrie Park baseball diamonds, 655 Commercial St. The event will have stage performances, interactive games and craft merchants. There will be crafters from across the region, including wool spinners, card readers and a fire breather. Additionally, there will be musical acts and the Renaissance reenactment troupe Gryphon Poursuivant. There is free admission but donations are accepted. For information, follow on Facebook Marseilles Renaissance Faire, Marseilles, IL.

• Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Illinois Valley’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/illinois-valley/local-events.