Schedule for Mendota Tri-County Fair, Aug. 29-Sept. 2, 2024

The Tri-County Fair is scheduled Thursday, Aug. 29, through Monday, Sept. 2, at 501 First Ave., Mendota.
The fair will feature a carnival, live entertainment each evening, pony rides, craft and food vendors, and Sunday night fireworks. There is free parking, free gate admission and a free petting zoo. Event admission is $10, and the carnival armband special is $25.
Thursday, Aug. 29
4 p.m. – Gates open
4 to 10 p.m. – Carnival and floral halls
5 to 8 p.m. – Carnival armband special
5 to 10 p.m. – Beer garden open
7 p.m. – Dirt drags
Friday, Aug. 30
4 p.m. – Gates open
4 to 10 p.m. – Carnival and floral halls
5 to 8 p.m. – Armband specials
5 to 11 p.m. – Beer garden open
7 p.m. – ISP truck and tractor pulls
Saturday, Aug. 31
Noon – Gates open
Noon to 10 p.m. – Carnival and floral halls
1 to 4 p.m. – Armband specials
4 to 11 p.m. – Beer garden open
6 p.m. – Mega X shootout, grandstand
7 p.m. – Funky Munky wrestling, floral hall
Sunday, Sept. 1
Noon – Gates open
Noon to 10 p.m. – Carnival and floral halls
1 to 4 p.m. – Carnival armband special
4 p.m. to midnight – Beer garden open
6 p.m. – Stock car racing
8 to 11 p.m. – Free Beer and Chicken, live music at beer garden
9 p.m. – Fireworks
Monday, Sept. 2
Noon – Gates open
Noon to 5 p.m. – Carnival and floral hall
1 to 4 p.m. – Carnival armband special
2 to 8 p.m. – Beer garden open
3 p.m. – Chainsaw art auction
4 p.m. – Demolition derby