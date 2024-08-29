Schedule for Mendota Tri-County Fair, Aug. 29-Sept. 2, 2024

The Tri-County Fair is scheduled Thursday, Aug. 29, through Monday, Sept. 2, at 501 First Ave., Mendota.

The fair will feature a carnival, live entertainment each evening, pony rides, craft and food vendors, and Sunday night fireworks. There is free parking, free gate admission and a free petting zoo. Event admission is $10, and the carnival armband special is $25.

Thursday, Aug. 29

4 p.m. – Gates open

4 to 10 p.m. – Carnival and floral halls

5 to 8 p.m. – Carnival armband special

5 to 10 p.m. – Beer garden open

7 p.m. – Dirt drags

Friday, Aug. 30

4 p.m. – Gates open

4 to 10 p.m. – Carnival and floral halls

5 to 8 p.m. – Armband specials

5 to 11 p.m. – Beer garden open

7 p.m. – ISP truck and tractor pulls

Saturday, Aug. 31

Noon – Gates open

Noon to 10 p.m. – Carnival and floral halls

1 to 4 p.m. – Armband specials

4 to 11 p.m. – Beer garden open

6 p.m. – Mega X shootout, grandstand

7 p.m. – Funky Munky wrestling, floral hall

Sunday, Sept. 1

Noon – Gates open

Noon to 10 p.m. – Carnival and floral halls

1 to 4 p.m. – Carnival armband special

4 p.m. to midnight – Beer garden open

6 p.m. – Stock car racing

8 to 11 p.m. – Free Beer and Chicken, live music at beer garden

9 p.m. – Fireworks

Monday, Sept. 2

Noon – Gates open

Noon to 5 p.m. – Carnival and floral hall

1 to 4 p.m. – Carnival armband special

2 to 8 p.m. – Beer garden open

3 p.m. – Chainsaw art auction

4 p.m. – Demolition derby