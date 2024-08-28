Nashville singer Claire Kelly, Chicago Soul Spectacular at Aurora’s The Venue in September

Claire Kelly will perform with Little Hill at The Venue in Aurora on Sunday, Sept. 15 at The Venue. Nashville artist Kelly has songs on ABC Network, HBO Max, Hallmark, Netflix and more. (Photo provided by The Venue. )

The Venue’s September lineup has a Nashville singer songwriter, local band album release party, a Spanish rock tribute night and much more happening at the downtown Aurora music room.

On Friday, Sept. 6, The Venue will host a free concert from 6 to 8 p.m. for First Fridays. The Warren Douglas Band will perform for the free First Fridays show. Doors will open at 5 p.m. for an open house during the monthly, downtown-wide event.

The Venue will host Saint Astro’s album release party on Saturday, Sept. 7. The Aurora-based indie rock group will release their self-titled album at the event. Saint Astro has become a local favorite with their electrifying sound and eclectic style. Tickets cost $20-$25 in advance, $25-$30/door.

Great Moments in Vinyl plays Peter Gabriel at The Venue on Friday, Sept. 13. Band leader Lindsey Cochran curates Chicagoland musicians for an evening of music and story. They will pay tribute to Gabriel, a remarkably innovative musician, with two sets of music from throughout his solo career with a special focus on the album “So.” Tickets cost $20-$25 in advance. $25-$30/door.

Claire Kelly will perform with Little Hill on Sunday, Sept. 15 at The Venue. Nashville artist Kelly has songs on ABC Network, HBO Max, Hallmark, Netflix and more. She’s become a fan favorite with her fun lyrics and relaxed style. Little Hill is a celtic-inspired folk trio featuring Nashville singer songwriters Grace Serene and Kayla Lunden, along with Kelly. The friends bonded over a deep connection with their celtic roots and a love for three part harmony. Tickets are general admission and cost $15 in advance. $20 at the door.

Omar Coleman and Westside Soul are back at The Venue on Friday, Sept. 20. Coleman brings his impressive harmonica playing and soulful vocals to the stage. Tickets cost $20-$25 in advance. $25-$30/door.

On Saturday, Sept. 21, The Venue and Chicago Rock Ensamble will host a Spanish Rock Tributes Night that brings the best Spanish rock bands in the history of Spanish Rock to life. Tribute bands Lo Essencial Caifanes, Cultura Pop and special guest Sueños Líquidos will perform the songs of Caifanes, Soda Stereo and Mana. Tickets are general admission and cost $15 in advance, $20 at the door.

Chicago Soul Spectacular featuring Rashada Dawan will be on The Venue stage on Saturday, Sept. 28. The group of Chicagoland musicians will play soul hits from Motown and more. They’ll be joined by powerhouse vocalist Dawan for a night to remember. Tickets cost $20-$25 in advance, $25-$30/door.

Pete Ellman Big Band will perform on The Venue stage the last of their summer concert series on Tuesday, Sept. 17. Tickets cost $20-$25. Doors open at 7 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m.

Unless otherwise noted, doors open for all shows at 7 p.m. Shows start at 8 p.m. The Venue, located at 21 S. Broadway in downtown Aurora, offers a wide selection of craft beer and other beverages at the bar which is open for all shows.

Free street parking is available along with free surface lot parking located across from City Hall, 44 E. Downer Place at the corner of Downer Place and Water Street. The Venue’s entrance is located along Water Street Mall, adjacent to City Hall and Mundy Park.

For tickets and additional show information, visit themusicvenue.org.