Williams Street Repertory presents Tony-Award winning ‘Avenue Q’ at Raue Center for the Arts

It’s “Sesame Street” meets “South Park” in the Tony Award Best Musical of the Year smash-hit “Avenue Q,” which runs Sept. 13 to Oct. 20 at Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake.

Filled with gut-busting adult humor, a catchy score and puppets, this unique show addresses adult issues while spoofing the memory of educational television shows like “Sesame Street” and “The Electric Company.”

“With hysterical songs such as ‘Everyone’s a Little Bit Racist,’ ‘The Internet is for Porn,’ and ‘It Sucks to Be Me,’ ‘Avenue Q’ is heartfelt, romantic, just-the-right-side-of-wrong coming-of-age Sesame Street for adults,” director Joe Lehman said in a news release. “And it’s funny…really, really, funny.”

Funny and irreverent, “Avenue Q” conveys life’s tough lessons through the trials and tribulations of Princeton, played by Michael Metcalf, a bright-eyed college graduate, who is anxious to discover his purpose in life. The talented cast includes Sierra White, Isabella Andrews, Matt Keeley, Kaitlin Feely, Rob Scharlow, Mai Hartwich, Quinn Kelch, Melissa Crabtree, Irene Lo, Ben Ballmer and Brennan Pringle.

WSRep’s production of “Avenue Q” features musical direction by James Mablin and choreography by Brennan Pringle.

“I’m excited to present Avenue Q this September,” Williams Street Rep artistic director, Richard Kuranda said in the release. “This musical uses humor and puppetry to reveal truths about our community and ourselves. It’s a unique and engaging experience where puppets take center stage, singing their way through life’s complexities. We can’t wait for audiences to join us for this thought-provoking and entertaining show!”

Due to adult situations, “Avenue Q” may be inappropriate for children under 17.

Tickets start at $49 ($34.30 for RaueNOW Members*) and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.