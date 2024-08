FILE -- A Family Fun Day is planned in Woodstock Square Sunday, Aug. 25. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Woodstock will host a free Family Fun Day from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the historic Woodstock Square.

Plenty of activities will be offered, including a trackless train, balloon animals, petting zoo, inflatables, bingo, crafts and games. Local nonprofits will offer activities and giveaways. Food and Kona Ice will be on site for purchase.

Visit Woodstock’s Facebook page for more details about Family Fun Day.