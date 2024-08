FILE - A carnival takes place during the centennial celebration Friday at Lions Park in Fox River Grove. (Matthew Apgar)

Celebrate Fox River Grove’s 105th birthday during Fox Fest through Sunday at Lions Park, located at 101 Beach Way Drive.

The fest includes carnival rides, live music, vendors and food trucks, and entry is free. Musical performances include Hello Weekend, Sixteen Candles and The Honey Men. The Fox River Grove Lions Club will be providing drinks. Check out more details about Fox Fest here: facebook.com/frgliving.