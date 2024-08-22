Nik & Ivy Brewing in Lockport hosts local artisans market as part of anniversary weekend

Visitors browse the vendors whose works were on display at the Nik & Ivy Brewing Makers Market, 1026 S. State St. in Lockport in 2023. The brewery is hosting another market on Saturday, Aug. 24, as part of its fourth anniversary. (Photo provided by John Streetz)

Nik & Ivy Brewing brings back the makers market on Saturday, as part of the brewery’s fourth anniversary celebrations.

The event, to be held at 1026 S. State St. in Lockport, will spotlight a diverse array of handmade items and celebrate local artisans and will be held rain or shine, according to a release from Nik & Ivy. Admission is free.

Nik & Ivy Brewing Company on State Street in downtown Lockport. (Jessie Molloy)

Streetz Artz Alliance, led by John E. Streetz, is curating the event. This year’s lineup features a mix of new and returning artists, with 12 of the 19 participants making their debut at the venue.

The market runs from noon to 6 p.m. The full artist list includes:

Becky Blue Designs

Belonio Doodles

Canal Woodturning

Goddess of Jules

Grimm Prints

Libby McArthur Art

Libra Rising by Yoali

Luna’s Loops

Masterclass Savory Sweet Foods

MasterLink Chainmaille

Mighty Sawdust Workshop LLC

Nethercrafts

Ninja Girl Coffee

Old Wise Owl Apothecary

Raven Feathers and Bat Wings

Ten Cups Tarot

The Craftholes

Unique Creations By Rachel

Wanna Pickle Gourmet Foods

The Huebner, an American IPA is one of the over 12 beverages options Nik & Ivy Brewing in Lockport. (Photo provided by John Streetz)

Nik & Ivy Brewing will also have a wide selection of beverages, including over 12 beers on tap, cider from Obscurity Brewing, mead from Unpossible Meads, and a variety of seltzers. For those with an appetite, the brewery offers pizzas, and neighboring Stagecoach Saloon will provide additional dining options.

For more details about the event, visit the Facebook event page: [Nik & Ivy Brewing Makers Market](https://www.facebook.com/events/405287905889503/). The market is family-friendly and open to all ages.

If you go

Anniversary Weekend Schedule

Friday, Aug. 23

Hours: 3 to 11 p.m.

Beer Releases:

- Locktoberfest – Märzen

- Nik of Time ‘24 Peanut Putter Cup – BBA Stout

- Nik of Time ‘24 Chocolate Caramel w/ Seasalt – BBA Stout

**Note:** Limited bottle availability this year.

- Live Music: 7:00pm – 10:00pm with Bob Hartwell

Saturday, Aug. 24

Hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Beer Release:

- Nik of Time ‘24 2 Year Barrel Aged Stout – Aged in a 12-year Four Roses Barrel for 24 months, exclusive to one barrel.

Art Fair/Makers Market: noon to 6 p.m.

Music: 7 to 10 p.m. with Dan Jeslis

Sunday, Aug. 25

Hours: 2 to 8 p.m.

Food Pop-Up: Shack BBQ

Live Music: 3 to 6 p.m. with AJ Skrabis