Nik & Ivy Brewing in Lockport hosts local artisans market as part of anniversary weekend

Nik & Ivy Brewing brings back the makers market on Saturday, as part of the brewery’s fourth anniversary celebrations.
The event, to be held at 1026 S. State St. in Lockport, will spotlight a diverse array of handmade items and celebrate local artisans and will be held rain or shine, according to a release from Nik & Ivy. Admission is free.
Streetz Artz Alliance, led by John E. Streetz, is curating the event. This year’s lineup features a mix of new and returning artists, with 12 of the 19 participants making their debut at the venue.
The market runs from noon to 6 p.m. The full artist list includes:
Becky Blue Designs
Belonio Doodles
Canal Woodturning
Goddess of Jules
Grimm Prints
Libby McArthur Art
Libra Rising by Yoali
Luna’s Loops
Masterclass Savory Sweet Foods
MasterLink Chainmaille
Mighty Sawdust Workshop LLC
Nethercrafts
Ninja Girl Coffee
Old Wise Owl Apothecary
Raven Feathers and Bat Wings
Ten Cups Tarot
The Craftholes
Unique Creations By Rachel
Wanna Pickle Gourmet Foods
Nik & Ivy Brewing will also have a wide selection of beverages, including over 12 beers on tap, cider from Obscurity Brewing, mead from Unpossible Meads, and a variety of seltzers. For those with an appetite, the brewery offers pizzas, and neighboring Stagecoach Saloon will provide additional dining options.
For more details about the event, visit the Facebook event page: [Nik & Ivy Brewing Makers Market](https://www.facebook.com/events/405287905889503/). The market is family-friendly and open to all ages.
If you go
Anniversary Weekend Schedule
Friday, Aug. 23
Hours: 3 to 11 p.m.
Beer Releases:
- Locktoberfest – Märzen
- Nik of Time ‘24 Peanut Putter Cup – BBA Stout
- Nik of Time ‘24 Chocolate Caramel w/ Seasalt – BBA Stout
**Note:** Limited bottle availability this year.
- Live Music: 7:00pm – 10:00pm with Bob Hartwell
Saturday, Aug. 24
Hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Beer Release:
- Nik of Time ‘24 2 Year Barrel Aged Stout – Aged in a 12-year Four Roses Barrel for 24 months, exclusive to one barrel.
Art Fair/Makers Market: noon to 6 p.m.
Music: 7 to 10 p.m. with Dan Jeslis
Sunday, Aug. 25
Hours: 2 to 8 p.m.
Food Pop-Up: Shack BBQ
Live Music: 3 to 6 p.m. with AJ Skrabis