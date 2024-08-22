5 Things to Do in Will County: 3rd Annual Wine, Jazz, & Art Fest

Bottles of wine sit on the Sable Greek Winery of Plainfield table at the Wine, Jazz and Arts Fest at Bicentennial Park in Joliet on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. The 2024 event is Saturday. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

1. Nik & Ivy 4th Anniversary Party: 3-11 p.m., Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m., Sunday, Nik & Ivy Brewing, 1026 S State St., Lockport. Special beer releases, live music and family friendly Maker’s Market (Saturday only) and food pop-up (Sunday only). For more information, visit nikivybrewing.com and facebook.com/NikandIvyBrewing.

2. 3rd Annual Wine, Jazz, & Art Fest: 3:30-9 p.m., Saturday, Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre, 201 W. Jefferson St., Joliet. Bring lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy wine from Bishops Hill of Joliet and Sable Creek of Plainfield, art and live jazz bands: Rhythm Rockets, Harold Dawson, and Sam Burns. No outside food or beverage. Food, wine by the glass or bottle, soft drinks, beer are available at the event. For tickets and more information, visit roadtorock.org.

3. Steel and Stone Spooky 5K: 8 a.m. Oct. 6, Joliet. This chip-timed race starts in Downtown Joliet and runs through the Joliet Iron Works Historic Site. Walkers and runners may participate. Participants encouraged to wear their favorite Halloween costume. Hosted by the Joliet City Center Partnership. Half of the proceeds will be donated to Joliet Central High School’s chapter of the National Honor Society. To register and for more information, visit jolietccp.com/events.

4. Spooky Night Out: 7-11 p.m., Sept. 14, HellsGate Haunted House, Lockport. Music, dancing, food, selfie stations, live entertainment, goodie bags, haunted house tour, games, costume contest, bonfires and vendors. For ages 21 and up. Hosted by the Lockport Woman’s Club to benefit local charities. For tickets and more information, visit spookynightout.com.

5. Sweets & Savory Crawl: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Sept. 15, Lockport. Self-guided culinary tour of 15 Lockport restaurants, 2024 commemorative T-shirt, photo scavenger hunt. Tickets are $30 per person or $25 per person for groups of six or more. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit universe.com/sweetsavory24 and cityoflockport.net/sweetsavory.

• Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events.