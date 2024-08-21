Aurora University to open ‘Waterways’ multimedia exhibit at end of August

"Inflated Egos," an oil on linen by Eleanor Spiess-Ferris, is among paintings, prints, photos, sculpture and installation pieces from 40 artists in "Waterways," an exhibit at Aurora University's Schingoethe Center Museum, 1315 Prairie St. in Aurora, from Aug. 27-Dec. 12. An opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept.10, will feature art, microtalks by artists and refreshments. "Egos" is on loan from the Illinois State Museum. (Photo by Al Benson. )

“Waterways,” paintings, prints, photos, sculpture and installation pieces celebrating Midwest waterways, will be hosted by Aurora University’s Schingoethe Center Museum, which opens Aug. 27 and runs through Dec. 12. More than 40 artists are represented.

An opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept.10 at the center, will feature art, microtalks by artists and refreshments. The public is invited. Admission and parking are free.

Co-curators are Natasha Ritsma, Schingoethe director and Doug Stapleton, Illinois State Museum art curator.

“This exhibition will examine historical, geological and environmental issues related to waterways in the Midwest. Artistic responses to existing in proximity to Lake Michigan and the Mississippi River, the two largest freshwater systems in North America, will be examined,” Ritsma said in a news release.

Aurora University’s Schingoethe Center Museum is located at 1315 Prairie St. in Aurora.

Call 630-844-6157 or visit aurora.edu/museum for more information.