Hot air balloons to return Oct. 12 for Monster Mash Balloon Bash in Princeton

Hot air balloons will be making a return Saturday, Oct. 12, to be a part of Princeton’s first Monster Mash Balloon Bash, Princeton Tourism announced.

The City of Princeton Tourism, Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce and the Bureau County Fair reimagined the Scarecrow Festival.

There will be tricks, treats and the haunted house at the Bureau County fairgrounds. Events for the day include trick-or-treating on Main Street, a kids costume contest, Bureau County Fair’s annual Halloween Parade followed by a performance of the Hocus Pocus Hags, theNightmare Haunted Attraction celebrating 21 years, a petting zoo, food vendors, activities for children, hot air balloon glow and tethered rides, among other activities.