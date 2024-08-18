Court Street Pub in Ottawa to host Labor Day weekend block party

Court Street Pub in Ottawa plans to shut down Court Street on Sunday, Sept. 1, and have one last summer celebration with its Labor Day block party.

Court Street Pub in Ottawa plans to shut down Court Street on Sunday, Sept. 1, and have one last summer celebration with its Labor Day block party.

Starting at noon, the event will feature live music all day, ax throwing, a bags tournament, an outdoor bar, children’s games and a variety of vendors with food and beverage options.

Miranda Muffler will perform when the celebration starts, and Wreckin’ Dixie will cap off the day.

Vendors include Iconic Boutique, Midwest Duo, Permanent Jewelry, HairbyHaley, El Bandito Tequila and Kountry Vodka, among others.

For more information, follow Court Street Pub on Facebook or visit its website.

More details and a full event page will come as the event gets closer, according to the pub’s Facebook page.