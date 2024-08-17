Steak fry Saturday benefits Spring Grove Firefighters Association

Join the Spring Grove Firefighters Association for the 32nd annual Steak Fry from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Horse Fair Park, located at 8105 Blivin St.

Enjoy live music and beer, then try your luck at the raffles and cash prizes for a chance to win up to $4,000. Steak dinners are $25, and chicken dinners are $15. Check out more information about the Spring Grove Firefighters’ Steak Fry at facebook.com/SGFFA.

Would you like is to highlight your event highlighted? The first step is submitting the information to the Northwest Herald’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/local-events.