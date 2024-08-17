August 17, 2024
The Scene

Steak fry Saturday benefits Spring Grove Firefighters Association

By Shaw Local News Network
Join the Spring Grove Firefighters Association for the 32nd annual Steak Fry from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Horse Fair Park, located at 8105 Blivin St.

Enjoy live music and beer, then try your luck at the raffles and cash prizes for a chance to win up to $4,000. Steak dinners are $25, and chicken dinners are $15. Check out more information about the Spring Grove Firefighters’ Steak Fry at facebook.com/SGFFA.

Would you like is to highlight your event highlighted? The first step is submitting the information to the Northwest Herald’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/local-events.

