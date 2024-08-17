Authentic Evel Knievel vehicles to make rare appearance at Volo Museum

The legendary Evel Knievel’s iconic vehicles will be at the Volo Museum for one weekend only, Aug. 23-25.

Visitors can get close to many of Knievel’s and Kaptain Robbie Knievel’s authentic stunt vehicles, suits, merchandise and more, directly from the Knievel family’s private collection.

John Bagley, owner of Motor Mania, was commissioned to operate and oversee the tour. His history with the daredevil family started years ago when he met Evel and Robbie. Two years ago, John started a conversation with Kelly Knievel, Evel’s son and owner of the Evel Knievel brand.

“As the 50th anniversary came up, I brought the idea of putting together a tour to bring some Knievel vehicles out that no one has really ever seen before,” Bagley said in a press release. “Kelly loved the idea, and we immediately got to work on designing brand-new merchandise and displays. I went out to Vegas to pick everything up, and it has been a crazy ride ever since.”

Among the many items, some featured pieces will be the X2 Rocket that was used in the famously televised Snake River Canyon Jump in 1974, the Formula 1 Dragster he created with famous car builder Carl Casper, and the crowd-pleasing promotional Jet Bike that was used in parades that had real working rockets on each side of the bike.

“Evel Knievel’s legacy is filled with unbelievable stories, and he still has a passionate fan base in 2024,” Volo Museum’s marketing director Jim Wojdyla said in the release. “We are thrilled to have the honor of being the only stop in Illinois for this tour, and we will do everything we can to help make this event something special.”

“I have been a long-time fan of Volo Museum and could not think of a better place to pay tribute to Evel Knievel and his family,” Bagley said in the release.

Tickets to this event will be free with the purchase of regular admission to Volo Museum, or their Platinum and Gold Passes. It is free for museum members. The tour will continue through select cities until the grand opening of the new Evel Knievel Museum in downtown Las Vegas opens next summer.

According to the release, Evel Knievel was an iconic American stunt performer and daredevil, renowned for his fearless motorcycle jumps and death-defying stunts. Over his career, Knievel attempted more than 75 ramp-to-ramp motorcycle jumps, including his legendary leap over the fountains at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and his daring attempt to jump the Snake River Canyon in a rocket-powered cycle. Known for his signature red, white, and blue jumpsuits, Knievel became a cultural icon in the 1970s, symbolizing courage, determination, and the spirit of adventure. His legacy continues to inspire thrill-seekers and fans worldwide.

The Volo Museum is located at 27582 Volo Village Road in Volo, and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit www.volofun.com or call 815-385-3644 for more information.