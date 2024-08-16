Rock River Jazz Band hosts free concert Saturday night

ROCK FALLS — The Rock River Jazz Band will perform a free concert from 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the RB&W stage in Rock Falls.

Experience a vibrant mix of music, including hits by Tom Jones and The Blues Brothers. RB&W Park is located next to the Holiday Inn Express at 301 E. Second St.

The Rock River Jazz Band will perform a second Big Band Revival Concert from 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Page Park Band Shell in Dixon. Featuring Angie Harrison and several talented instrumental soloists, this concert will bring to life the classic hits of Glenn Miller and Duke Ellington.

This concert also is free to attend. Page Park is located at 804 Palmyra St., Dixon.