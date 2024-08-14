Cantigny to host adults-only GLOW event

Enjoy Cantigny’s beautiful gardens, live music, games, cocktails and more at GLOW, Saturday, Aug. 17. 2024. (Photo provided by Cantigny)

Cantigny GLOW, the third “signature” event of Cantigny’s fun-packed summer, is this Saturday, Aug. 17, from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Live music, dancing, food, and drinks throughout the beautifully illuminated Cantigny Gardens will make it a night to remember for adults over age 21, according to a news release.

Guests can savor craft beers and fluorescent cocktails surrounded by dazzling neon colors in Cantigny’s glowing gardens. “Fueled by Emo” will rock the house with favorite hits from the 2000s. Find your inner Olympian and compete with your friends on light-up mini golf, glow-in-the-dark axe throwing, cornhole and Connect 4 basketball.

“GLOW offers guests a magical nighttime opportunity to experience a beautifully illuminated Cantigny,” Executive Director Matt LaFond said in the release. “This will be a throwback evening of live music, nostalgic lawn games, and plenty of fun cocktails from six different bars across the gardens.”

Tickets for Cantigny GLOW are on sale now at two price levels. Standard tickets are $40 and VIP Luxe tickets are $140, and can be purchased at Cantigny.org. Parking is complimentary.

The limited-supply Luxe tickets provide guests with access to a private garden space with a private open bar featuring beer, liquor, wine selections and delicious small bites throughout the evening. There are also two additional late-night food stations, VIP parking and a welcome cocktail.

French spirits group Rémy Cointreau will be on-site during GLOW with samples, giveaways, and cocktail demonstrations and a specialty Cointreau menu. Rémy is best known for premium cognacs, liqueurs and champagne.

On Aug. 17, Cantigny will be open only to GLOW ticket holders after 4 p.m.