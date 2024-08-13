Marriott Theatre presents award-winning musical ‘1776′

Tony Award-winning musical “1776″ will open at Lincolnshire’s Marriott Theatre on Wednesday, Aug. 21. The show will run through Oct. 13, 2024. (Image provided. )

Tony Award-winning musical “1776″ will open at Lincolnshire’s Marriott Theatre on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

The show will run through Oct. 13.

According to a news release, the musical celebrates the inception of the nation through the trials and tribulations of the founding fathers as they craft the Declaration of Independence.

Witness the forging of America as the likes of John Adams, Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson struggle, through courage and conviction, to lead the young nation to independence. “1776″ puts a human face on the pages of history as audiences see the people behind the national icons.

The seminal event in American history blazes to vivid life in this funny, insightful and compelling drama.

“I’m not sure there’s a better show for this moment,” Director Nick Bowling said in the news release. “Rather than rigidly replicating historical details of Independence Hall, we hope this production will capture the feeling in that room…the fragmented political landscape, the spiraling nature of debate and the monumental task of upholding democracy - all the while, embracing the humor and wit which has made ’1776′ a favorite of so many people.”

The musical is scheduled to run Wednesdays at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., with select Thursday 1 p.m. shows.

Ticket prices start at $63. Dinner-theatre, student, senior and military discounts are available.

Free parking is available at all performances.

To reserve tickets, call the Marriott Theatre Box Office at 847-634-0200 or visit MarriottTheatre.com for more information.

The Marriott Theatre is located at 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire.