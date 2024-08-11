Taylor Swift tribute band to perform Oct. 12 in DeKalb

The inside of DeKalb's Egyptian Theatre. (Photo provided by the Egyptian Theatre )

DeKALB – The Egyptian Theatre will partner with 102.3 The Coyote to host a concert featuring Burning Red: A Tribute to Taylor Swift.

The concert will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 at the theater, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.

Burning Red will perform fan favorite and popular songs from every Taylor Swift era. A Taylor-themed mocktail and cocktail menu and photo booth also will be provided. Burning Red is a six-piece band founded in 2023 by Gina CC, a vocalist, pianist and guitarist.

Tickets cost $25 or $20 for children 12 and younger. To buy tickets, visit egyptiantheatre.org, call 815-758-1225 or visit the Egyptian Theatre box office.

The Egyptian Theatre is owned and operated by Preservation of Egyptian Theatre Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.