August 11, 2024
The Scene

Taylor Swift tribute band to perform Oct. 12 in DeKalb

By Shaw Local News Network
The inside of DeKalb's Egyptian Theatre. (Photo provided by the Egyptian Theatre )

DeKALB – The Egyptian Theatre will partner with 102.3 The Coyote to host a concert featuring Burning Red: A Tribute to Taylor Swift.

The concert will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 at the theater, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.

Burning Red will perform fan favorite and popular songs from every Taylor Swift era. A Taylor-themed mocktail and cocktail menu and photo booth also will be provided. Burning Red is a six-piece band founded in 2023 by Gina CC, a vocalist, pianist and guitarist.

Tickets cost $25 or $20 for children 12 and younger. To buy tickets, visit egyptiantheatre.org, call 815-758-1225 or visit the Egyptian Theatre box office.

The Egyptian Theatre is owned and operated by Preservation of Egyptian Theatre Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois