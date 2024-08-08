Taste of Lemont to serve community favorites Sept. 7

The Taste of Lemont will be held from 5 to 11 p.m. Sept. 7. near the Metra parking lot in downtown Lemont.

Sponsored by the Lemont High School Educational Foundation, this family-friendly event will feature live music and some of the best food and beverages the Lemont community can offer.

Tickets are on sale and are $10 if purchased in advance ($15 in person at the door). Admission is free for ages 14 and under and Lemont High School students with a valid student ID. Tickets may be purchased online at LHSEF2024.bpt.me.

The Taste of Lemont has drawn thousands of attendees for several years, making it one of the most anticipated community events of the year. The format will be typical of a “Taste of...” event, with food tickets purchased on site and redeemed with the vendors. Each restaurant will have multiple options on its menu.The line-up of 15 food and beverage vendors has been set, with 12 returnees and three newcomers.

Returning vendors include Barrel & Vine, The Creamery, Digs on Canal, Heroes West Lemont, Jimbo’s Pizza, LHS Blue & Gold Athletic Boosters, Mama D’s, Matt’s Barbecue, Moreno’s, Pollyanna Brewing Company, Rosati’s Pizza and Wooden Paddle. Newcomers include Folklore Coffee, Mickey’s Gyros and Rosebud Lemont.

The Taste of Lemont will feature live music, including the return of headliner Mike & Joe. Don’t Talk to Strangers, featuring Joe Fascetta, will open the entertainment, and the evening also will include a split-the-pot fundraiser.

The Taste of Lemont will be a rain or shine event. Individuals who do not wish to purchase tickets online may do so in person should call 630-243-3280.

The Lemont High School Educational Foundation has awarded more than $575,000 in grants to aid Lemont High School’s students, faculty and staff since 2007, as well as more than $125,000 to help make the CITGO Innovation Academy a reality. A primary reason it has been able to provide that level of support is the success of the Food for Thought series.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the foundation, whose mission is to partner with the community to make lasting improvements to Lemont High School that will enhance the total educational experience for all of its students.