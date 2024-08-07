Bands, Brews & BBQ brings music, food and fireworks to McHenry Aug. 16-18

Friends gather at Petersen Park for Bands, Brews & BBQ 2023. This year's fest is Aug. 16-18, with funds raised going to McHenry Area Rotary charities. (Photo by Cynthia Wolf)

Enjoy live music, cold craft beer and mouth-watering barbecue at Bands, Brews & BBQ Aug. 16-18 in Petersen Park in McHenry.

The event is a fundraiser for the McHenry Area Rotary, and will feature eight bands, barbecue and other fare, as well as craft beers, hard seltzers and more.

This year’s event will culminate with fireworks on Sunday, Aug. 18. The fireworks were unused during Fiesta Days due to heavy rains on their originally scheduled date, according to a news release.

The sun sets over McCullom Lake during Bands, Brews & BBQ last year. This year's event is Aug. 16-18 at Petersen Park, McHenry. (Photo by Cynthia Wolf)

Along with live music, food and drink, the fest will feature grilling party raffle packages, each valued between $500 and $1,000. “We are hoping for an exceptional turnout this year,” said event co-chairman Don Tonyan, who also is immediate past president of the McHenry Area Rotary. “There are so many tremendous charities that we have helped with monies raised in the past, and we’d love to do even more.” Funds raised from the event will help support the McHenry Community High School Dual Credit Program, as well as various local nonprofit organizations.

Gates for Bands, Brews & BBQ open at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, with the first band, John Todd, starting at 5 p.m. Gates on Saturday, Aug. 17, open at 3:30 p.m., with RealTime Noise taking the stage at 4 p.m. On Sunday, Aug. 18, the gates previously set to open at 11:30 a.m. instead will open at 1:30 p.m. due to the addition of the fireworks, with John Ballantyne’s Crazy Heart Band starting at 2 p.m. Fest hours end at 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The event’s final band, Tennessee Whiskey, will wrap up about 8 p.m. Sunday, and the fireworks launch at dark. Other bands rounding out the schedule are Jimmy Nick after John Todd (with a few combined performances) on Friday night; Recaptured, a Journey tribute band, and 8 Miles South on Saturday; and Wildwood Country on Sunday.

Full lineup details are available at www.mrbbb.com/bands/. and discounted tickets are available at mrbbb.com/tickets. Tickets are $7.50 each now through Aug. 15; $15 each at the gate.

Petersen Park is located on the shoreline of McCullom Lake, at 4300 Peterson Park Road, McHenry.

Three-day passes also are available for $20 now; $25 at the gate. VIP tickets, which provide one-day entry to the VIP tent plus four premium drink tickets, are $75 each. Children 12 and younger are admitted free.